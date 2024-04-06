Stephen Strasburg, former World Series MVP, officially retires from Major League Baseball

article

Major League Baseball has listed Stephen Strasburg as retired. Strasburg was the 2019 World Series MVP whose career was derailed by injuries.

The outcome had been expected but it was unclear as to when it would be official. In August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Strasburg had decided not to try to resume pitching.

The 35-year-old Strasburg was a hard-throwing right-hander who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft and briefly rose to stardom, leading the franchise to the first championship in Nationals history. But he has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list.

RELATED: Yankees unaffected by earthquake during batting practice: VIDEO

He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.

Strasburg has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019 and did not report to spring training in 2023 or 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.