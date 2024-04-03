Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hospitalized according to family spokesperson

Chicago Bears hall of farmer Steve McMichael's family is asking for prayers after McMichael was hospitalized on Wednesday.

McMichael, who has been battling ALS for three years, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepard said in an email. "He is currently undergoing tests."

About a month ago, "Mongo" returned home after being hospitalized for about a week with a MRSA infection.

"We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available," Shepherd wrote.