Expand / Collapse search

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hospitalized according to family spokesperson

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 3, 2024 2:40pm CDT
Sports
FOX 32 Chicago

Family, friends gather as Steve McMichael enters NFL Hall of Fame

Steve McMichael was expecting to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, and his wish came true on Thursday night. Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were also inducted.

CHICAGO, Ill. - Chicago Bears hall of farmer Steve McMichael's family is asking for prayers after McMichael was hospitalized on Wednesday.

McMichael, who has been battling ALS for three years, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepard said in an email. "He is currently undergoing tests."

About a month ago, "Mongo" returned home after being hospitalized for about a week with a MRSA infection.

"We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available," Shepherd wrote.

Related

Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael reacts to Hall of Fame induction
article

Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael reacts to Hall of Fame induction

It was an exceptional moment for Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael as the official word of his induction into the Hall of Fame was announced Thursday night.