It's panic time for the O-line: Takeaways from the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 3

The Chicago Bears took too long on Sunday.

By the time the offense started to click, the game was nearly out of reach.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' attempted comeback against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fourth-and-goal play from the one…

It's hard to find a worse play call than what the Bears dialed up from fourth and one from the Colts' one-yard line.

The Bears, inches from tying the game, ran a sprint option play to D'Andre Swift that lost 12 yards and never had a chance.

It wasn't a questionable call. It was a bad call. It operated out of the shotgun and the Bears' offensive line, as makeshift as it is, couldn't hold.

This was something the Packers did and caught the Colts sleeping last week. The Colts were ready this time around.

But, with Roschon Johnson going strong running through the interior of the Bears' offensive line the speed option was just ill-advised. It was the reason the Bears were shut out in the first half.

These are the plays that matter.

Bears' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was brought in to move the offense forward after Luke Getsy was fired. These plays decide a game, and Waldron has struggled to put the ball where it needs to be.

A simple run up the middle with Johnson would have fared better than the speed option.

The Bears' offensive line is in real trouble

The Colts were gashed by the Packers last week. It wasn't pretty.

The Bears, facing a more shorthanded Colts line without DeForest Buckner, struggled to get the ball going in the run game. This was seen as a "get-right" game for the Bears' offense, especially the offensive line.

It was not.

The Colts had quarterback hurries, tackles for loss and sacks on the Bears' offensive line. The Bears' offense struggled to get the run game going, which would have complemented the passing game with play action. It got going just a little too late, and that was on the offensive line.

It was more of a "get-right" game for the Colts' defensive line, if anything. That does not bode well for a Bears team that needs this stretch of games to figure out what works.

Caleb Williams is improving, but also unlucky

The deep ball was finally connecting for the Bears. Williams was able to hit Rome Odunze for two long shots.

Williams was connecting in the pass game. He threw for over 200 yards. He was also intercepted by Jaylon Jones twice.

The first interception was Williams' fault, Jones read Williams the entire way. The second was a Williams pass that was bobbled by Odunze and intercepted by Jones.

Bad luck aside, Williams was moving the ball. The play calling and the luck of the bounce just weren't with him when it mattered most.

Williams got his first-career touchdown pass, though, on a drive where the Bears needed to get points.

Bears put themselves in a bad position all game

The Bears' defense got off the field at the end of the third quarter. Until the Bears' special teams was flagged for a neutral zone infraction.

That gave the Colts a fresh set of downs that they parlayed into a touchdown.

The Bears' defense was on the field for a long stretch of the third quarter and finally cracked. The offense, which went three-and-out in the prior drive, only got a rhythm going in the fourth quarter.

It cannot take that long to get going, especially when the Bears' defense only has so much stamina.

When a penalty that could go either way leads to a touchdown and puts the Bears' down two scores, it's easy to blame the refs.

The Bears put themselves in that position to begin with.