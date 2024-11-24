Takeaways from the Chicago Bears' Week 12 overtime thriller against the Minnesota Vikings

Hello, Chicago Bears.

In the second of three consecutive games against NFC North opponents, the Vikings didn't do anything too wild. In fact, you could argue the Bears did themselves in.

With special teams blunders and missed tackles, the Bears trailed Minnesota 24-10 going into the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams did all he could to keep the Bears in the game.

That paid off as the Bears somehow sent the game to overtime. It wasn't enough as the Bears fell 30-27.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' overtime thriller against Minnesota on Sunday.

Do the Chicago Bears have a field goal problem?

The Bears' first field goal attempt of the game was blocked. That marked two consecutive blocked field goal attempts dating back to last weekend's loss to Green Bay.

That also marked three blocked field goals for the Bears this season.

Once is a happenstance, twice is a coincidence and three is pattern. The Bears might have an issue blocking on their field goal set up.

In what has been solid in the past, the Bears have struggled with in key moments protecting on field goals. There was no bigger moment than the blocked field goal last weekend in the final seconds against Green Bay.

It's gotten to the point where you have to wonder now.

In the third quarter, the Bears passed up a field goal at the Vikings' 28-yard line to go for it on fourth and four. The decision to go for it came late, and the end result was a pass that went through Keenan Allen's hands.

Did the Bears pass on a field goal because they weren't completely confident in their field goal protection? You have to wonder.

Still, credit where it's due.

Santos came back and nailed a field goal to send the game into overtime.

Caleb Williams played well against the Vikings' blitz

One of the hallmarks of Caleb Williams' strengths was his ability to execute against the blitz. In college, Williams did that at a high level.

On Sunday, he faced the toughest test against the blitz in his young NFL career against Minnesota.

The Vikings' trademark is a consistent barrage of blitzes. Williams held his own.

In the first half, Williams completed 6 of his 7 passes against Minnesota's blitz for 106 yards.

It wasn't perfect – Minnesota still got to Williams a couple times – but Williams showed he can execute against the blitz at the NFL level.

Bears receivers didn't help Williams on Sunday

The Vikings are good. The Bears helped Minnesota with plenty of their 0wn struggles.

Bears pass catchers had five drops on Sunday. All four of those drops came on passes that hit Bears receivers in the hands or between the numbers.

Two of those drops came on second and three and third and three on consecutive plays in the third quarter. Swift dropped a pass that was in his arms and Kmet dropped a pass that he caught at first but dropped as he tried to secure the ball.

Add those two drops to three more drops by Keenan Allen.

Allen had one of the most difficult drops, too. On fourth and four when the Bears passed up a field goal, Williams went to Allen. The pass went right through Allen's hands for a turnover on downs.

Allen had a pass go off his hands on second and two.

The Bears have to learn how to sustain success

There was a moment where the Bears were on the doorstep.

Williams connected with Allen on a 24-yard reception to the Vikings' eight-yard line to set up first and goal.

The pass, however, was ruled incomplete. Referees ruled the tip of Allen's second foot touched out of bounds. From there, the Bears had a field goal blocked. The Vikings turned that into a touchdown.

At that point, the wind exited the Bears' sails. That wind was solid momentum. Williams turned two scramble plays into gains of 40 and 30 yards, which became a first-quarter touchdown.

The momentum returned when Williams connected with Moore for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but left the Bears playing from behind still.