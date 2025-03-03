Takeaways from Northwestern's emotional Senior Night against UCLA

There was no way Northwestern wasn't going to try and get one last lick in.

Down 12 with less than two minutes left, the Wildcats tried to mount a comeback against visiting UCLA. A score led to a steal, which led to another score and score. That led to a stop and three by Ty Berry.

Suddenly, it was a three-point game with 33 seconds left, and then a two-point game with 21.7 left. The Cardiac Cats couldn't finish the comeback in a 73-69 loss to UCLA, but it was a microcosm of the season.

Battered a beaten up, Chris Collins' Wildcats were never going to quit.

The Wildcats' three-game winning streak game to an end, and so did their home schedule on Monday night when the program celebrated Brooks Barnhizer, Jalen Leach, Matthew Nicholson and Keenan Fitzmorris.

Here are our takeaways from NU's loss to UCLA, which came on an emotional Senior Night.

The seniors get their say

After the under-four media timeout, Northwestern moved the ball right into an open look for three for Ty Berry. It was nothing but net.

On the ensuing drive back down the floor, Berry drew a foul that led to two free throws.

Matt Nicholson got a slam that put NU ahead at halftime. His defense, as we've come to expect, helped pace the Wildcats and hold UCLA. The Bruins got their licks in with a 6-0 run here and a 5-0 run there, but the 'Cats held their own.

Berry's 22 points were a solid example how important he is to Northwestern. When he's hitting his shots, opposing defenses have to respect him which gives Martinelli room to work.

Berry also had a couple lobs to Nicholson to ignite the crowd. That still left room for someone to fill in.

KJ Windham shows how far he's come

Northwestern freshman point guard KJ Windham was tossed into the fire sooner than he may have wanted to be with Leach's season-ending injury.

Against UCLA, which features veteran and physical guards, Windham didn't back down.

Windham drew a handful of fouls against UCLA's guards and made them respect his offense. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and had the gumption to try for a heat check coming back down for a third three in a row.

Not bad, kid.

He was crucial in setting up Northwestern's offense and was in full control of the offense.

Windham wasn't the only one. Jordan Clayton had some solid defense, and played really well to start the second half. Justin Mullins' defense remained consistent, too. He had a steal that led to a slam.

But Windham has come the furthest. Between the likes of Angelo Ciaravino, Clayton and Windham, Windham has come on the strongest in the final stretch of the regular season.

It's fair to wonder how much further he'll develop under Chris Collins. Windham has more than opened that line of thinking.

It's hard not to wonder 'what if'

Monday was certainly bittersweet. All Senior Nights are.

This one weighed a bit more.

When Martinelli and Berry were going offensively, it was still missing Brooks Barnhizer's offensive presence.

When Windham left the game, NU missed the commanding presence Leach brought to the court.

This team was supposed to bring Northwestern to a third-straight NCAA Tournament. That's still a possibility, but the Cats need some help and a lengthy run in the Big Ten Tournament.

If this team stayed healthy, what would have happened in games against Washington and Nebraska? What about games against Wisconsin and Rutgers? It's painful to think about because luck just wasn't on Northwestern's side this season when it's been there the last two seasons.

Collins has a chance to build a new Wildcats team that has another two or three-year stretch like this roster was supposed to have.