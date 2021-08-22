Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays beat Chicago White Sox 9-0

By Mark Didtler
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - Backup catcher Francisco Mejia had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 in a matchup of AL division leaders. 

Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. 

The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer departed with left hip tightness after two innings. 

It was Archer's first start since leaving a game April 10 against the New York Yankees with right forearm tightness.

