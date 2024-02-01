Taylor Swift Super Bowl bets: Who's taking them, and what are they?

article

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has been widely publicized, and the duo will garner even more attention on one of the biggest stages as the All-Pro tight end and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb.11.

There’s speculation about Swift attending the game in Las Vegas to cheer on Kelce, leading to an array of Super Bowl prop bets involving the entertainer.

FanDuel Canada released odds on whether the star tight end will propose to Taylor Swift at the game.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

The odds opened up at +140 for "yes" (a $100 bet wins $190), while "no" began at -170 (must bet $170 to win $100).

But Canadian bettors didn’t agree with the odds and started to criticize "no."

Now, a $100 bet on "yes" would net $920, while you would have to wager $2,200 on "no" to make $100.

But a reminder to bettors, the fine print explains that the proposal has to occur on the field after the Super Bowl, FOX News noted.

Will Taylor Swift be shown on TV during the Super Bowl?

According to Sportsbook Review, a betting analysis website, one sportsbook is taking a wager on the number of times Swift is shown during the broadcast.

The odds of over 5.5 camera shots is the favorite in this market, with the -175 odds representing more than a 60% chance of that happening. It would take a $17.50 bet for a profit of $10 with a winning ticket.

Will Taylor Swift be shown on TV during the national anthem?

The -200 odds on the "yes" option would give a bettor a 66.67% to win, according to Sportsbook Review. It would take a $20 bet on "yes" to earn a $10 profit with a winning ticket. A $10 bet on "no" could get a return of $15 if that happens.

Will the Super Bowl MVP mention Taylor Swift?

The answer "yes" is considered an underdog with the +600 odds representing a less than 15% chance of the Super Bowl MVP mentioning Swift.

Sportsbook Review notes the Chiefs would have to win with Kelce earning MVP honors in a Chiefs for bettor to win. As of this writing, Kelce has the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl MVP .

Prop bets have become a staple of the Super Bowl based on the bizarre things bettors wager on from the length of the national anthem to the color of the Gatorade for the winning team.

Separately, betting laws vary from state to state, but the general rule is wagering is limited to what happens on the field. Bets on Swift and other off-the-field events can be made with offshore sportsbooks, the Associated Press noted.

Swift's romance with Kelce became one of bigger stories of the NFL season and she has attended several Chiefs games, including their victory in the AFC championship game at Baltimore on Sunday.

Since she's performing in Japan the weekend of the Super Bowl, fans began wondering whether she'll make it to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and Kansas City face the San Francisco 49ers.

FOX News reported Swift plans on flying from Tokyo right after her Feb. 10 concert to Las Vegas to be in attendance in Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers.

The singer can land in Nevada more than 24 hours before the game. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. local time Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

