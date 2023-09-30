Teams compete to pull 48-ton plane at O'Hare Airport for Special Olympics

It was man and woman against a plane at O'Hare Airport on Saturday for part of the Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Teams of 20 competed by attempting to pull a plane twelve feet in the shortest amount of time in the 15th annual Illinois Plane Pull Competition fundraiser.

The plane was a 48-ton United Airlines 737. More than 95 teams signed up to compete.

The Plane Pull is a signature fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

"Opportunities like today are going to give our athletes the opportunities to discover new strengths, new abilities, new skills and new successes they never thought they would have," said Sergeant Bill Devine, Law Enforcement Torch Run director.

All proceeds will go directly to support the mission of Special Olympics Illinois.