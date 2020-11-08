Expand / Collapse search

Tennessee Titans beat Chicago Bears 24-17

By Teresa M. Walker
Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears talks with quarterback Nick Foles #9 during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday.

The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night's division showdown against Indianapolis.

They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

