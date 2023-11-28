Thornton Township High School's Dixmoor Vikings eye $40,000 goal for Orlando showdown

Thornton Township High School is buzzing with excitement as the community rallies behind the remarkable success of the Dixmoor Vikings football team.

With an impressive record of over 27 wins this season, the team is gearing up for a national showdown at the prestigious Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida, next month.

The coaches attribute their success to the players' dedicated efforts, both mentally and physically. Representing more than a dozen suburban communities, the Dixmoor Vikings stand out not only for their athletic prowess but also for their academic achievements. Every player on the team maintains an honor roll status with a minimum GPA of 3.2, opening doors to scholarships and various opportunities.

While their first championship game in Florida is scheduled for December 3, the team is reaching out to the public for sponsorship support. They aim to raise $40,000 to cover airfare, meals, and lodging expenses for 50 players and eight coaches.

Those interested in contributing can do so through the team's GoFundMe page or by contacting Coach Dwayne Tyson at (708)-439-2920. The community's support will play a crucial role in helping these talented student-athletes achieve their dreams on the national stage.