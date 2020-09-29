Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players, staff test positive for COVID-19

article

The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities Tuesday after a number of players and members of the staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL Network reports three Titans players have tested positive for the virus after their Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings. Five other members of the organization also tested positive, according to the report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from the team announcing that the organization decided to work remotely Tuesday, following NFL protocols related to COVID-19.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow," the statement read.

A second statement released by the NFL said the Vikings were also suspending in-person activities as a precaution Tuesday.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including out infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration," the NFL's statement read in part.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Vikings staff members had already reported to the facility Tuesday when they became aware of the Titan's test results and the facility was evacuated.

