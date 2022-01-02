Tkachuk scores in 3rd straight game, Flames top Hawks 5-1

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night.

Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames' second straight win.

Alex DeBrincat scored his team-leading 18th goal, but Chicago dropped its fourth straight.

Arvid Soderblom made his first NHL start with 37 saves, including one on Dillon Dube's third-period penalty shot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement



