Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers roll over Kansas City Chiefs, win Super Bowl

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a relatively easy time beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9 in Super Bowl 55.

Leonard Fournette ran untouched 27 yards for a touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 28-9 lead after Kansas City had opened the second half with a drive to its third field goal.



Harrison Butker kicked a 52-yard field goal for the Chiefs to start off the second half, cutting ut Tampa Bay's lead to 21-9. The long kick came after Mahomes couldn't connect with Travis Kelce on third and 8.

Antoine Winfield Jr. reacts after an interception in the third quarter. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Chiefs beat themselves as much as the Buccaneers beat them.

Bashaud Breeland's defensive holding penalty was the first big mistake. It helped the Buccaneers march downfield on a 75-yard drive that Tom Brady finished with a touchdown pass to old Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Two series later, the Chiefs had an interception by Tyrann Mathieu wiped out by Chavarius Ward's holding penalty. When they held the Buccaneers to a field goal, Antonio Hamilton and Mecole Hardman were lined up offsides, giving Tampa Bay a fresh set of down. Brady again finished the drive with a TD pass to Gronkowski.

Finally, Breeland put an exclamation mark on his dreadful half when got called for pass interference on Mike Evans, who had beaten him deep in the final minute.

When Mathieu got called for interfering with Evans in the end zone, Brady hit Antonio Brown on the next play with 6 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 21-6 lead at halftime.

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The half time show featured The Weeknd. He kicked off his 14-minute set in his signature red blazer and sunglasses, directing his robotic ensemble and singing "Call Out My Name." He came to life ten minutes into the performance when he and dozens of his dancers hit the field to perform the explosive hit "Blinding Lights," giving off flash mob vibes.

President Joe Biden spoke with troops in Afghanistan and on a US Navy supercarrier on Super Bowl Sunday. Biden called into watch parties in Kabul and on the USS Nimitz.

Amanda Gorman, the young poet who captivated audiences at inauguration, recited an original poem at the Super Bowl honoring the military, nurses and teachers fighting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.