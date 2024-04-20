Top standouts and productive newcomers from Notre Dame football's Blue and Gold game

The Notre Dame spring football season came to a close at Notre Dame stadium on Saturday, but not before we got an extended look at the Irish’s roster.

In a tight game, the Blue Team held off the Gold Team 28-21 in a game that featured a back and fourth and high-scoring fourth quarter.

Here are a few standouts from the Irish’s Blue and Gold Game on Saturday afternoon.

The top standouts

Aneyas Williams, freshman running back

The freshman running back from Hannibal, Missouri, was running north and south with power. He scored a first-half touchdown by powering through the line of scrimmage. Before that, he had a powerful run that shed a few would-be tacklers. He figures to form a tandem with St. Louis native Jeremiyah Love as a talented change of pace.

Jason Onye, junior defensive lineman

As part of a two-sack afternoon, Onye displayed a powerful rush up the A-gap. He just overpowered his blocker. Notre Dame having a rusher who can win one-on-one battles like that would be a boon for the defensive line.

Micah Gilbert, freshman wide receiver

The freshman from Charlotte, North Carolina, had two touchdowns on the afternoon. His second tied the game came on a deep shot from CJ Carr in the fourth quarter at 21-21. That's music to the wide receiver room's ears.

A solid afternoon

Eli Raridon, junior tight end

Raridon’s day had a rough start with a dropped pass. He made up for it with a touchdown. Raridon hauled in a 21-yard score for the first touchdown of the day. He bobbled the ball in the air, but had the focus to grab it midair and cross the goal line.

Luke Talich, sophomore safety

The Cody, Wyoming, native had a solid afternoon. He recorded two turnovers: first, he intercepted an over throw by Kenny Minchey and then recovered a fumbled forced by Bryce Young.

Kenny Minchey, sophomore quarterback

It wasn’t easy going early on for Minchey. He struggled to get into a rhythm and overthrew a receiver for an interception. Using some athletic runs, Minchey settled in and led two touchdown drives. The second touchdown came on a 30-yard touchdown toss to Micah Gilbert that one capped a third-quarter drive that tied the game.

SOUTH BEND, IN - APRIL 20: Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) passes the ball to his teammate during the Notre Dame Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We got a first in-game look at

CJ Carr, freshman quarterback

The highly touted freshman quarterback spelled Steve Angeli for a few drives. He led a touchdown drive after settling in.

His first throw was off his back foot as he drifted back in the pocket. It was almost intercepted. He completed his next three passes after that, showing a combination of arm strength accuracy that seemed natural to him. He threw a touchdown to Micah Gilbert that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

RJ Oben, senior defensive lineman

The Duke transfer figures to be a fixture in Notre Dame’s pass rush this season. He’ll fill the role Javonte Jean-Baptiste held transferring in from Ohio State. Oben has plenty of experience, but this was his first major action in an Irish uniform.

He ended the first half with a pass rush that went around the left tackle for a strip sack. That’s the kind of pass rush the Irish could use alongside All-American defensive tackle Howard Cross, defensive end Rylie Mills and five-star freshman edge Bryce Young. Speaking of…

Bryce Young, freshman edge rusher

The son of Irish legend Bryant Young made an impact with a forced fumble in the third quarter from running back Gi’Bran Payne. That bodes well for the Irish and the freshman who has impressed so far in practice and is looking to impact the game from Day 1 in the fall.