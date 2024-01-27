Toumi has 17, Evansville beats Illinois State 58-54

Yacine Toumi's 17 points helped Evansville defeat Illinois State 58-54 on Saturday.

Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (12-9, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Joshua Hughes scored 11 points, going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Tanner Cuff was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darius Burford led the way for the Redbirds (10-11, 4-6) with 18 points. Myles Foster added 12 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger also put up 10 points.

