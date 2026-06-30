Tracking all moves the Chicago Bulls make in NBA Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls have their next top executive, their next head coach and two first-round draft picks in tow.

Now, they'll take to free agency to fill out the team's first roster under Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham.

Follow along here as the Bulls open NBA Free Agency on Tuesday evening, as we track the moves they make.

Chicago Bulls free agency moves

NBA free agency begins at 5 p.m. CT.

We'll track all the team's moves here.

Reserve Bulls big reportedly to remain in Chicago

The Bulls will reportedly fully guarantee forward Leonard Miller's $2.41 million salary for the 2026-27 season, according to Michael Scotto.

Miller played in 27 games and started 12 for the Bulls last season after coming over in a trade with Minnesota. He averaged 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and shot 55.5 percent from the field.

Bulls waive guard acquired on draft night

With their first official move of the evening, the Bulls announced they waived guard Kam Jones right when free agency began at 5 p.m.

The Bulls acquired Jones on the second night of the 2026 NBA Draft from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the No. 38 overall pick, which the Pacers used to select Purdue guard Braden Smith.

2026 NBA Free Agency begins as trade dust settles

Any moves the Bulls make at the start of free agency will pale in comparison to some of the names that have already gotten traded so far. In the offseason, the following players were traded before free agency began:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LaMelo Ball

Ja Morant

Julius Randle

Tyler Herro

Brandon Ingram

Miles Bridges

Naz Reid

Even NBA superstar LeBron James is on the open market, as ESPN reported that the 41-year old all-NBA player will no return to the Lakers.

The Bulls have been open about how they won't be contending for a title in the 2026-2027 season. It remains to be seen what moves they do make in order to help Caleb Wilson's development.

What we know:

The Bulls are currently sitting with a healthy amount of open space, but have some work to do. According to ESPN:

The Bulls are $31 million under the luxury tax.

The Bulls have to spend $14.3 million by the start of the season to reach the minimum salary requirement, including the trade to acquire Nic Claxton.

The Bulls have $8.5 million in cash to send in a trade, have $8.5 million to receive in cash considerations and have $9.4 million available in exceptions.

The following Bulls players are free agents:

Nick Richards

Collin Sexton

Anfernee Simons

Zach Collins

Mac McClung

Yuki Kawamura

Lachlan Olbrich

The Bulls' roster currently has Patrick Williams, Rob Dillingham, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue. The Bulls acquired Nic Claxton as part of a three-way trade, but that trade has yet to become official.

It remains to be seen if those players will remain on the team by the time the season begins.