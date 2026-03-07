Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63

Troy Murray, who played 12 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and transitioned into becoming the team’s long-time broadcasting analyst, has died. He was 63.

The Blackhawks announced on Saturday that Murray died earlier in the day, without specifying where.

Nicknamed "Muzz," Murray revealed in August 2021 he had been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He did not specify the type of cancer he had or provide any other details about his condition. Murray continued working on Blackhawks broadcasts, though at a diminished workload, before stepping away entirely this season.

Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said the organization was "deeply heartbroken."

"Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk so far beyond his incredible playing career, with his presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years," Wirtz said.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him," Wirtz added. "While our front office won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy."

Murray was best known as one of the Blackhawks most respected leaders during a 15-year NHL career that ended with him winning a Stanley Cup in his lone season with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

After spending the following season with the International Hockey League Chicago Wolves, Murray stayed in the city to begin his broadcasting career in 1998. Murray also became president of the Blackhawks alumni association.

"Troy Murray is remembered for not only his contributions on the ice, but for his professionalism and humility and dedication to the city of Chicago," the team said in a release. "He leaves behind a lasting legacy within the Blackhawks family and the broader hockey world."

Selected by Chicago in the third round of the 1980 draft, the center broke in with the Blackhawks by playing one game as a 19-year-old during the 1981-82 season.

From Calgary, Alberta, Murray topped 20 goals five times, including a career-best 45 goals and 99 points in 1985-86, while also known for his defensive play. That same season, he became the Blackhawks’ first player to win the NHL’s Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward.

Murray finished with 197 goals and 488 points in 688 games over two stints with the Blackhawks, and also played for Winnipeg, where he served as the Jets captain, Ottawa and Pittsburgh. Overall, he had 230 goals and 584 points in 915 career games.

Murray played collegiately at North Dakota, and earned WCHA rookie of the year honors as a freshman in 1981, and the following year helped the school win its fourth NCAA championship. In 1982, he also was captain of the Canada’s world junior championships gold medal-winning team.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.