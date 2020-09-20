Trubisky throws two touchdowns and Bears beat Giants 17-13

article

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York's Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth. The Giants got a field goal but stalled from there.

BEARS SIGN TARIK COHEN TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

MAYOR SAYS ODDS OF HAVING FANS AT SOLDIER FIELD THIS SEASON LESS THAN 50 PERCENT

Advertisement

DITKA ON KNEELING: 'IF YOU CAN'T RESPECT THIS COUNTRY, GET OUT'