Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from MON 11:28 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County

Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

By AP NEWS
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19.

Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA) and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85), who were scheduled to pitch Monday, are now set for Tuesday.

The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games, including two of three against Seattle over the weekend. The Twins have won seven of nine.

First-place Chicago leads Cleveland by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central and Minnesota by 11 1/2 games.