UIC beats IUPUI 77-72

article

Marcus Ottey posted 16 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat IUPUI 77-72.

Jamie Ahale had 15 points for Illinois-Chicago (14-15, 9-7 Horizon League). Braelen Bridges added 12 points.

Tarkus Ferguson had 11 points and seven assists. Marcus Burk had 28 points and six assists for the Jaguars (6-23, 2-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Jaylen Minnett added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Grant Weatherford had 15 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 points and 18 rebounds.