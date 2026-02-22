USA wins first men's hockey gold since 1980 with Jack Hughes game-winner to beat Canada

article

It seemed inevitable that it would come down to USA and Canada.

When NHL players were back at the Games, the two teams loaded with talent were expected to be in the Gold medal game in Milan.

It was inevitable, and it didn’t disappoint.

Knotted in a power struggle that needed overtime, the thrilling 3-on-3 extra frame ended when Jack Hughes slipped one by Jordan Binnington.

Pandemonium ensued.

The Americans are back on top.

Team USA wins gold for the first time since the 1980s "Miracle on Ice." Now, there's a new gold standard for USA Hockey.

How It Happened:

Canada’s relentless offensive pressure was matched only by the Canadians’ talent, even if Canada was playing without Sidney Crosby.

A line of Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon seemed just unfair. That’s what Team USA had to stare down in the biggest moments.

What helped was Matt Boldy with a first-period goal to give the Americans a 1-0 lead and put the Canadians on their heels early on.

Team USA had Connor Hellebuyck step up. The Michigander and present-day Winnipeg Jet stood on his head, making critical saves as the Americans killed a 5-on-3 penalty where it seemed inevitable that Canada would net a goal.

Hellebuyck made two breakaway saves, stopping McDavid and Celebrini, to stave off Canada.

Still, as good as Hellebuyck was for the Americans, it was only a matter of time before Canada broke through. They did in the second period with a goal by Cale Makar, who beat Hellebuyck.

Brock Nelson nearly gave USA a 2-1 advantage late in the second period, but his shot banged off both goal posts and safely away.

That set up a wild third period.

Canada kept its relentless pressure. MacKinnon, somehow, missed a wide-open net. Team USA had a few of its own chances, but those came too few and far between. Canada, even tied 1-1, felt like it had control of this game.

Team USA caught a break when the referees didn’t call a too-many-men penalty on the Americans. The American caught their own break when the referees whistled Sam Bennett for a four-minute double minor high-sticking penalty with 6:34 left in the third.

USA’s Jack Hughes was called for a high stick with 3:23 left, meaning 49 seconds of 4-on-4 play. But, both teams killed the penalties to send the game into OT.

Hughes redeemed himself with a Golden winning goal.

For a moment, it looked like Canada would have a 2-on-1 advantage, but the puck floated into American control. Hughes took the puck, and beat Binnington through the five-hole.

Sixteen years after Crosby netted the overtime in Vancouver for one of the most iconic moments in Canadian hockey lore, Hughes made his own iconic moment in American hockey history.

"That’s just a ballsy, gutsy win. Thats American hockey right there," OT hero Jack Hughes told NBC after the game. "I can't even believe this."