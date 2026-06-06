Germany 2, USMNT 1: Final Score and recap from Soldier Field before the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup is quickly approaching. The U.S. Men's National Team is getting ready for the anticipated football competition with a friendly on Saturday.

Welcome to Chicago, Germany.

Here's the final score and recap from the U.S. Men's National Team's 2-1 friendly loss vs. Germany in a tune-up for the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT vs. Germany: Live Updates

FULL TIME: Germany 2, USMNT 1

The Sané goal is the difference, but the USMNT showed some aggression heading into the World Cup Tournament.

Next Friday, the U.S. opens the World Cup against Paraguy.

GOALS

Germany: Kai Havertz - 2, Leroy Sané - 57'

USMNT: Antonee Robinson - 37'

90th minute - USMNT tries to apply pressure

Germany's one-goal lead is the difference as we get six minutes of stoppage time.

Germany's Oliver Baumann stopped Brenden Aaronson's strike from just outside the box.

85th minute - US enters the final 10 minutes

The possession time has been nearly equal, but Germany has had the momentum. The USMNT has had one more shot attempt than Germany, but has nine corner kicks compared to just two for Germany.

The clock isn't on the USMNT's side if they want to equalize the game.

78th minute - Germany has control

Reyna has an opportunity in the box, but just can't enough power on his shot to net it.

Meanwhile, Germany has had consistent momentum with a few shots to come with it.

Substitutions:

Cristian Roldan replaces Tyler Adams.

Joe Scally replaces Alex Freeman.

Brenden Aaronson replaces Malik Tillman.

Ricardo Pepi replaces Folarin Balogun.

Timothy Weah replaces Sergiño Dest.

Max Arfsten replaces Tim Ream.

70th minute- Hydration Break II

Antonee Robinson's injury is just some cramping, the TNT broadcast announced. That's a sigh of relief.

62nd minute - USMNT subs

The U.S. has a rash of substitutions:

Sebastian Berhalter replaces Weston McKennie.

Mark McKenzie replaces Miles Robinson.

Auston Trusty replaces Antonee Robinson because of an injury.

Giovanni Reyna replaces Christian Pulisic.

57th minute - Germany goes back in front

After a few chances for the USMNT, Germany makes them pay for not finishing the job.

Leroy Sané nets his 17th international goal to give the German team the lead again.

Germany 2, USMNT 1

55th minute - US picks up where it left off

A few early chances to start the second half reminded us how much better the USMNT got as the game went on.

We're waiting for either Germany or the U.S. to take control of the early second half momentum.

Second Half - We're back

Play resumes in the 1-1 tie in USMNT vs. Germany.

HALFTIME: USMNT 1, Germany 1

What looked like a disaster of a start for the USMNT turned into an equal game.

Germany was ready for the start of this one, but the U.S. gets credit for settling in shortly after.

It's hard to stop Antonee Robinson's equalizer on repeat. It was such a superb strike.

Pulisic had a few chances near the end of the half off corner kicks, but couldn't find the back of the net to pull ahead.

44th minute - Nearly 2-1 on both sides

Havertz gets a good look at the goal, nearly netting a chance. He was offsides anyway, but it was nearly 2-1 for Germany.

Dest has a chance that sails just above the net. It was nearly 2-1 for the USMNT.

Pulisic gets his strike blocked to set up another corner. That header on the set-piece pass goes over the goal.

What a wave of excitement near the end of the half.

40th minute - US seizes control

A small mistake from Germany led to another corner kick, and the USMNT put Germany on its heels to start the final five minutes.

The U.S. had all the momentum for a moment in an electric Soldier Field.

36th minute - GOAL: Antonee Robinson

After the USMNT owned the late teen minutes with possession and momentum, Germany had stifled that.

That was, until Antonee Robinson had a sweet strike.

Robinson equalizes the game with a strike off a set piece that just sneaks in off the top crossbar. What a shot.

USMNT 1, Germany 1

23rd minute - Hydration break

We pause for a quick break on a muggy Chicago day.

After a nice stretch by the USMNT, Germany is stifling a bit of the momentum.

18th minute - First corners of the game

Antonee Robinson's attack leads to the first corner of the day. Weston McKennie's shot is too high.

The USMNT held possession consistently after that, getting a second corner kick and a few chances.

The U.S. has settled in after a shaky start.

12th minute - Almost for the USMNT

On a good-looking attack, Dest nearly nets the equalizer on a cross that's just a hair too in front.

It didn't get home but it was some good life for the USMNT. They needed that after Germany's hot start.

7th minute - USMNT gets lucky

A lovely pass from Germany nearly resulted in the ball going into the back of the net, but it got waved off.

Havertz was offsides. Goal kick, USMNT. It's still 1-0.

Germany's offense is fine-tuned to start today.

6th minute - Rain keeps coming

Weather is a part of the game. Rainfall began right before kickoff, and continues on a steamy day.

2nd minute - Germany strikes fast

Germany wasted no time.

Getting a set piece off a foul, the USMNT's defense was a step slow as Kai Havertz scored on a free kick. Joshua Kimmich had a lovely pass that Havertz put home.

Miles Robinson never marked Havertz.

Germany 1, USMNT 0

Kickoff

Introductions are through. The anthems have been played. Jim Cornelison sang his classic rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

It's time for football.

We're underway at Soldier Field.

Pregame

Starting IX for the USMNT:

Matt Freese

Antonee Robinson

Tim Ream

Miles Robinson

Alex Freeman

Sergiño Dest

Tyler Adams

Malik Tillman

Christian Pulisic

Weston McKennie

Folarin Balogun

What we're watching for

Lineups and confidence.

After a win over Senegal last week, what starting IX will USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino use when the World Cup kicks off next week? It has to be close to what we're seeing in Chicago.

How much will that 3-2 win over Senegal instill confidence in the USMNT? With just days until the World Cup begins, how much confidence can the US build in a tournament they're hosting on home soil?

USMNT World Cup: Who's first?

The USMNT will open the 2026 World Cup against Paraguy.

This will mark the 10th time the U.S. and Paraguay have played each other. They last played in November 2025, in a friendly in Chester City, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. beat Paraguay 2-1.

What's next:

The U.S. and Paraguay play Friday, June 12, in Los Angeles.

USMNT Official Roster

U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach:

Mauricio Pochettino

U.S. Men's National Team Goalkeepers

Matt Freese - Jersey No. 24

Matt Turner - Jersey No. 1

Chris Brady - Jersey No. 25

U.S. Men's National Team Defenders

Max Arfsten - Jersey No. 18

Sergiño Dest - Jersey No. 2

Alex Freeman - Jersey No. 16

Mark McKenzie - Jersey No. 22

Tim Ream - Jersey No. 13

Chris Richards - Jersey No. 3

Antonee Robinson - Jersey No. 5

Miles Robinson - Jersey No. 12

Joe Scally - Jersey No. 23

Auston Trusty - Jersey No. 6

U.S. Men's National Team Midfielders

Tyler Adams - Jersey No. 4

Sebastian Berhalter - Jersey No. 14

Weston McKennie - Jersey No. 8

Cristian Roldan - Jersey No. 15

U.S. Men's National Team Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson - Jersey No. 11

Christian Pulisic - Jersey No. 10

Gio Reyna - Jersey No. 7

Malik Tillman - Jersey No. 17

Tim Weah - Jersey No. 21

Alejandro Zendejas - Jersey No. 26

U.S. Men's National Team Strikers