How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 3 TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears took one on the chin last weekend. The Lions wasted little time reminding the world, and their former offensive coordinator, they still got the juice.

Now, the Bears turn their attention to another first-year coaching staff with a familiar face.

Here's how you can catch the Bears' third game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, pitting Ben Johnson's offense against his predecessor's defense.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Cowboys will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call on FOX, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 3:45 P.M.

Last week, Ben Johnson may have saw some old friends in Detroit. This week, the Bears will welcome their old boss back to Chicago.

When the Cowboys come to town this weekend, they'll bring along defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus coached the Bears for two and a half seasons before he was fired midway through the season after a Thanksgiving Day game vs. Detroit. Now, he'll try to stop the Bears' offense that features the quarterback he drafted in 2024.

Still, the Bears have bigger problems, such as on defense. The Bears allowed 52 points to a high-octane Detroit offense. The Dallas offense also brings talent. First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer won his first game as a head coach last week with a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants. The next challenge is to cover George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, while keeping a multi-faceted running game in check. It's a tough challenge if Johnson wants to earn win No. 1 as the Bears' head coach.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions