How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears return home for the first time since Dec. 26, 2024.
Miami is in town for the Bears' first preseason game of the 2025 season, as the Dolphins will visit Soldier Field.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Dolphins on Sunday, which is the Bears' first of two preseason games.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
TV: FOX 32 WFLD
Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app
Radio: ESPN 1000
National Radio: Westwood One
You can catch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.
Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Stacey Dales and FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins start time
Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: Noon CDT
Two offensive coaches will square off against each other, as Ben Johnson will coach in his first game as the Bears' head coach and Mike McDaniel will lead the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa and Caleb Williams will most likely see some time with their respective first-team offenses as they'll get a chance to pit their offenses against a team other than their own.
The Bears defense will get a chance to test itself against a Miami offense that burns with speed. De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are three of the fastest players in the league, and Tagovailoa has a massive arm. Nahshon Wright, Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith will have a chance to test their coverage skills.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins
Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills
Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 2: @ Detroit Lions
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions