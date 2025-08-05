How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears return home for the first time since Dec. 26, 2024.

Miami is in town for the Bears' first preseason game of the 2025 season, as the Dolphins will visit Soldier Field.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Dolphins on Sunday, which is the Bears' first of two preseason games.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Stacey Dales and FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins start time

Date: Sunday, Aug. 10

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

Two offensive coaches will square off against each other, as Ben Johnson will coach in his first game as the Bears' head coach and Mike McDaniel will lead the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa and Caleb Williams will most likely see some time with their respective first-team offenses as they'll get a chance to pit their offenses against a team other than their own.

The Bears defense will get a chance to test itself against a Miami offense that burns with speed. De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are three of the fastest players in the league, and Tagovailoa has a massive arm. Nahshon Wright, Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith will have a chance to test their coverage skills.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions