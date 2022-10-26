Watch Da Bears play at Miller Lite's Brew & View

Come watch the Bears play with former Chicago Bear Corey Wootton and FOX 32’s Gabe Ramirez at the Miller Lite Brew & View coming to a bar near you.

Hear what Corey and Gabe have to say about the Bears, take some pictures and get a free raffle for chance to win to see the Bears play live on Dec. 24.

Below is the upcoming schedule for Brew & View dates and locations:

Bears v. Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. - Sebastian’s Ale and Whiskey House in Brookfield

Bears v. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. - Nite Games Sports Bar and Grill in Oak Forest

Bears v. Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. - JL's Pizza & Sports Bar in Palatine

Bears v. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. - Crazy Pour Sports Bar in Villa Park

Bears v. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. - Halftime Bar and Grill in Johnsburg

Can't make it in person? Tune into FOX 32's Facebook Sundays at halftime to hear Corey and Gabe break down the plays.