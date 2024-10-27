WATCH: Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears on improbable, miraculous Hail Mary

They call it a Hail Mary for a reason.

The Chicago Bears, up three against the Washington Commanders, had one more play to defend.

The Commanders, at their own 48-yard line, had to go deep. Austin Siebert doesn't have that range.

Jayden Daniels, after running around for over 10 seconds, launched the ball deep. Noah Brown caught it.

Game over: Commanders 18, Bears 15.

Watch the play for yourself below:

WATCH: Washington Commanders Hail Mary that beat the Chicago Bears

WATCH: FOX 32 photographer Jeff Wierus' POV of the play

Jeff Joniak's call of the play

Jayden Daniels after the play

Chicago sports: summed up in an X post