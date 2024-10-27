WATCH: Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears on improbable, miraculous Hail Mary

Bears Game Day Live: Tina breaks down Bears numbers to know vs. Washington
Tina Nguyen has the numbers you need to know before the Bears take on the Commanders.
They call it a Hail Mary for a reason.
The Chicago Bears, up three against the Washington Commanders, had one more play to defend.
The Commanders, at their own 48-yard line, had to go deep. Austin Siebert doesn't have that range.
Jayden Daniels, after running around for over 10 seconds, launched the ball deep. Noah Brown caught it.
Game over: Commanders 18, Bears 15.
Watch the play for yourself below:
WATCH: Washington Commanders Hail Mary that beat the Chicago Bears
WATCH: FOX 32 photographer Jeff Wierus' POV of the play
WATCH: FOX 32 photographer Jeff Wierus' shot of the Hail Mary
Watch the heartbreaking hail mary through the lens of FOX 32 photographer Jeff Wierus.
Jeff Joniak's call of the play
LISTEN: Jeff Joniak's call of the heartbreaking Hail Mary
It was one of the most heartbreaking plays in recent memory. Listen to Jeff Joniak's call of the Commanders' Hail Mary to beat the Bears.
Jayden Daniels after the play
Chicago sports: summed up in an X post