West Virginia signs DePaul grad transfer Pauly Paulicap

West Virginia has added DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap as a graduate transfer.

Coach Bob Huggins announced Paulicap's signing Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 Paulicap will bring defensive help to the Mountaineers, who ranked eighth in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 72 points per game last season.

Paulicap averaged more than seven points and six rebounds with 1.6 blocked shots per game for DePaul as a graduate transfer last season when he started 15 of 19 games. He spent the three previous seasons at Manhattan.

Paulicap joins 6-9 transfer Dimon Carrigan from Florida International in the Mountaineers' frontcourt.

"We struggled to protect the rim a year ago, one of a few weaknesses that we had," Huggins said. "These two guys give us the opportunity to fix that problem in a big way."

The Mountaineers also previously signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a transfer.

Advertisement

They will join two incoming freshmen: Kobe Johnson from Canton, Ohio, and guard Seth Wilson from Lorain, Ohio.