What are expectations for the Chicago White Sox in 2024? Chris Getz and Pedro Grifol give their take

The Chicago White Sox open their 2024 season at home Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

That's a statement that elicits excitement. Baseball season is back.

After a 2023 season where the White Sox finished 61-101 and moved some of their best players, that excitement might be dampened among the fan base.

This begs the question, what does success look like for the Sox in 2024? Team leadership sees it two different ways.

Ask manager Pedro Grifol, and he'll tell you to ask the Sox faithful who come to Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

"That question is for each individual fan," Grifol said. "Every person that comes to watch us play is going to have their own evaluation and their own and their own style on how they see us and what they want to see from us, right?

First-year general manager Chris Getz, who was appointed to his role back in September 2023, reflected on that excitement first.

This is his baseball team. He calls the shots, and that's evident in how he traded away Dylan Cease to San Diego for the Padres' top prospects.

Getz's Sox have come a long way since September.

"Reflecting back on where we were in September and to where we are now, whether it be some of the additions and changes to the front office, to our coaching staff throughout the organization and also our roster, spring training was a symbol of certainly a culmination of so many different things," Getz said. "To have it centralized in one place and bring it to life was enjoyable."

As for expectations, Getz does look at the wins and loss column. But, in a year when so many prospects could crack the Sox's lineup and so many pieces are in transition, the development comes first.

Success lies in the team development, which Getz said carries excitement stemming from what the White Sox were able to show in Spring Training,

"I was really happy with Pedro and his staff for what they were able to accomplish in that seven-week window," Getz said. "To now get to opening day, which starts tomorrow when the games mean something, is another level of excitement."

That excitement is something the team hopes the fan base carries with them.

There does exist a chance the Sox could piece together a team of its current veteran players, like Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and more, to score runs with a consistent offense.

The team still has to figure out its pitching rotation, however. That's part of the expectation the team has set for itself to develop on a consistent basis.

"I think the most important thing is that, from our end, we have to improve on a daily basis," Grifol said.