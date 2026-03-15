What to know as Purdue wins the Big Ten Tournament title over Michigan

For the second time in three seasons, Purdue sits atop the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers used a second-half surge to beat one of the best teams the Big Ten has ever seen, staving off No. 3 Michigan 80-72 at the United Center.

Purdue claimed its third Big Ten Tournament title, winning its first since 2023. Head coach Matt Painter undoubtedly helped lift his Boilermakers into a top-four seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Here's what you need to know from Purdue claiming the Big Ten Tournament title over Michigan at the United Center.

Why Purdue won

The Boilermakers never let up their momentum.

In a stalemate of a first half, the Boilermakers and Wolverines were tied 38-38.

In the second half, Purdue erupted. The Boilermakers led by as many as 14 as they were taking it to Michigan.

Braden Smith led the charge.

Michigan is a team that doesn't give games away. Opponents have had to take wins over the Wolverines, who boast Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Landenborg and a litany of transfers who put together a stellar season.

Purdue took that win with a blistering second half.

Purdue had 26 possessions and 20 scores. The Boilermakers didn't reinvent the game, but they were efficient. They went 13 for 16 on layups. Purdue went on a 32-14 run to start the second half.

The Boilermakers simply beat Michigan.

It was over when…

With 1:39 left in the game, Michigan trailed 72-65 after Trey McKenney's layup.

Purdue had the ball with a chance to close out their Big Ten Tournament title, With 1:15 left, the Boilermakers broke the Michigan press and found Oscar Cluff for a slam that put Purdue back up 11.

From there, the Boilermakers made their free throws to claim the title.

Who starred: Elliot Cadeau and Braden Smith

The two starting point guards were the go-to players on Sunday.

Cadeau, Michigan's physical signal caller, had 10 assists as the game crept into crunch time. With the Wolverines down 10, he still found ways to get the ball to the playmakers.

Smith is creeping up on the NCAA all-time assist record. He finished with 11 on the game. He needed 12 to tie the all-time record and 13 to break it.

For Purdue, Oscar Cluff led all Boilermakers with 21 points. Trey Kaufman-Renn was right behind him with 20.

What it means

Purdue enters the NCAA Tournament red-hot.

Starting with a win over Northwestern on Thursday, the Boilermakers surged through the tournament with wins over Nebraska and UCLA before taking it to Michigan on Sunday.

Painter will take one of the hottest and experiences teams into America into the tournament. Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, CJ Cox and other multi-year starters into the Big Dance.

For Michigan, the Wolverines will look to get over their first loss since Feb. 21. It just their third loss of the season. Michigan will still most likely end up on the No. 1 seed line in the NCAA Tournament. One of the best teams the Big Ten has ever seen will have a a good chance to run the table in the Big Dance.