When does Caitlin Clark come to Chicago? Here's how to watch the former Iowa and now WNBA star

The biggest college basketball star of the last two years has made it to the WNBA. Eventually, Caitlin Clark will play the Chicago Sky.

Clark will come to Chicago eventually, and the Sky will play her in Indianapolis.

The former Iowa star was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, starting the next step of Clark's career

The Sky selected South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and LSU's Angel Reese at No. 3 and No. 7 overall, respectively. The two defeated Clark in the NCAA Tournament National Title Game the last two seasons.

Here's when Clark will take on the Sky this season, and when basketball fans can catch Clark when she visits Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark in Chicago

Here are the dates when the Indiana Fever come to town and take on the Chicago Sky, and when the Sky travel to play the Fever.

June 1 - Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

This will be the first time the Sky get a shot at Clark, and they'll be tested by the time they get there.

The Sky will have six games under their belt, including three road games, before this game against the Fever.

June 16 - Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

About two weeks after the Sky see Clark for the first time, they'll get a second chance at the Fever.

Chicago travels to Indianapolis for a Sunday matinée game.

June 23 - Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

The Sky will welcome Clark to Chicago for the first time on June 23, just one week later.

At this point, the Sky will have a full season and a half under their belts. Reese and Cardoso will have plenty of games to form a formidable defense.

August 30 - Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

This might be one of the best and most significant games of the season.

This game is one of the 10 final games of the regular season for the Sky. This means there will be high stakes with playoff berths at play for potentially the Fever or the Sky, maybe even both.

A high-stakes game with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso is must-see basketball.