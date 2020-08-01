White Sox beat Royals 11-5 with Gio Gonzalez in his first start

article

Gio Gonzalez made his first start for the Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after drafting him, and the left-hander responded by holding Kansas City scoreless into the fourth inning in an 11-5 victory Saturday night.

Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer and finished with a career-high four hits, and rookie Luis Robert had four while finishing a triple shy of the cycle, leading a White Sox barrage of 21 hits in all.

Leury Garcia also had four hits for Chicago.

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and Ryan O'Hearn also had two RBIs for the Royals.

