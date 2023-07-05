White Sox-Blue Jays game postponed due to rain, doubleheader on Thursday

Wednesday night's Chicago White Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 4:10 p.m. The second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the first game, but not before 7:10 p.m.

Parking lots and gates will open Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

"Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow’s (July 6) originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. contest can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for tonight’s game (July 5). Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase," the White Sox said in a statement.

Toronto’s José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) and Chicago’s Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays. The White Sox have not announced a starter.

The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: A severe weather alert is displayed before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Toronto beat Chicago 4-3 on Tuesday after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run drive in the sixth for his 25th homer.

Tickets for White Sox games are available at whitesox.com.

On Wednesday, severe storms rumbled through the Chicago area. At times there were heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Associated Press contributed to this report.