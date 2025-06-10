White Sox call up prospect Grant Taylor from Double-A to majors: who could get a call up next?

The White Sox called up the No. 6-ranked prospect in their organization, right-hander Grant Taylor, on Tuesday.

Chicago selected Taylor's contract from Double-A Birmingham and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment.

The 23-year-old Taylor has not pitched above Double-A but has been dominant for Birmingham this season, allowing three earned runs in 26 2/3 innings for a 1.01 ERA.

What we know:

Taylor, who is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, was moved to the Barons' bullpen on May 14 and has made nine straight scoreless appearances since, with one walk and 18 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings.

He was selected in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft out of LSU, where he was a teammate of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

The 27-year-old Wilson is 0-2 with 6.95 ERA in 19 appearances, including five starts, for Chicago this season.

The White Sox are last in the AL Central and play a three-game series at Houston starting Tuesday night.

What's next:

The Sox are slowly, but surly, bringing up their most talented young players from the minor leagues.

Taylor wasn't the first to make the jump from the Barons to the big leagues. Pitchers Ky Bush and Drew Thorpe did the same last year.

But, this follows a current White Sox trend.

Since the start of the season, Chase Meidroth, Tim Elko and Kyle Teel have all made their MLB debuts in the 2025 season. Those call-ups have paid off with a baseball team that's showing its promise compared to the dismal team last season that seemed devoid of hope and all things relatively fun.

Who could be next for the Sox? Infielder Colson Montgomery will eventually make his MLB debut. It remains to be seen if that's sooner rather than later.

Sox top prospect Noah Schultz is expected to make his MLB debut in 2025, according to MLB.com. That could be the case if the White Sox need to add a starting arm to their rotation.

Currently, the team is content with Sean Burke, Shane Smith and Davis Martin, but recently added veteran pitcher Adrian Houser has been a revelation with a 1.48 ERA and a 2-1 record through four starts. Schultz might earn a promotion, but it's not immediately on the horizon.

Depending on where the Sox are later in the season, it might be fair to assume some of the younger players could see a call-up to get them major league experience, much like the team did at the end of last season with Jairo Iriarte and Zach DeLoach.