White Sox finalize $15 million, 2-year deal with right-hander Erick Fedde

The Chicago White Sox finalized a $15 million, two-year contract with former Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde on Wednesday and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Yohan Ramírez for assignment.

Fedde, who agreed to the deal last week, will get $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons.

He was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 and pitched for the Nationals for six seasons, going 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA in 88 starts and 14 relief appearances.

After going 6-13 with a 5.81 ERA over 27 starts in 2022, Fedde signed a one-year contract with the NC Dinos. The 30-year-old right-hander went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA and 209 strikeouts over 180 1/3 innings during his only season in South Korea.

Ramírez had a 4.23 ERA in 31 appearances for Pittsburgh and Chicago last year. The White Sox claimed him off waivers on Sept. 5.