White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
Published 
Evan Marshall #43 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the six inning of Game Three of the American League Wild Card Round at RingCentral Coliseum on October 01, 2020 in Oakland, California.

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.

The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.