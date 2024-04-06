White Sox place Luis Robert on injured list one day after Eloy Jiménez

The Chicago White Sox have put two of their best players on the injured list in consecutive days.

The Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he came up limping while rounding first base in the ninth inning of Friday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

According to the team, Robert has a right hip flexor strain.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox have recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Sosa saw action in 52 games for the White Sox in 2023. He batted .201 and recorded six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI.

On Friday, the Sox placed Eloy Jiménez on the injured list.