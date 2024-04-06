Expand / Collapse search

White Sox place Luis Robert on injured list one day after Eloy Jiménez

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 6, 2024 3:24pm CDT
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago White Sox: Season outlook for the South Side team

What should White Sox fans expect this season?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Chicago White Sox have put two of their best players on the injured list in consecutive days.

The Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he came up limping while rounding first base in the ninth inning of Friday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

According to the team, Robert has a right hip flexor strain.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox have recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Sosa saw action in 52 games for the White Sox in 2023. He batted .201 and recorded six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI.

On Friday, the Sox placed Eloy Jiménez on the injured list. 

Related

Luis Robert leaves games with injury, Royals beat White Sox 2-1
article

Luis Robert leaves games with injury, Royals beat White Sox 2-1

On the same day Eloy Jimenez was placed on the injured list, fellow star outfielder Luis Robert left the game in the ninth inning after limping while rounding first base on a double.