Indiana state trooper injured during police chase in Lake County

The Brief An Indiana State Police trooper was seriously injured during a chase on Monday. The trooper was hit by another police vehicle after stopping the suspect's car. He has been released from the hospital and faces a lengthy recovery.



An Indiana officer was seriously injured early Monday while helping with a police chase in Lake County.

What we know:

According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Jace Haddon was helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle pursuit at around 3:30 a.m. on I-80 near Kennedy Avenue.

The chase reportedly began over a traffic violation. The fleeing vehicle exited the interstate at Cline Avenue, where Haddon joined the pursuit near Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

ISP said Haddon used a 'PIT' maneuver to stop the vehicle. Haddon then approached the vehicle on foot, which is when he was struck by another police car.

Haddon was seriously injured and hospitalized, and has since been released and is expected to face a lengthy recovery.

"We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery," Lt. Terrance Weems, commander of the Lowell Post, said in a statement.

What's next:

ISP said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.