White Sox raffling off tickets for game against Yankees at Field of Dreams in Iowa

The Field of Dreams is coming back to life next month when the White Sox take on the Yankees in Iowa.

On Friday, the Chicago team will be raffling off tickets for the big game.

The special event will be the first regular season Major League Baseball game about 20 miles west of Dubuque.

There are so many memorable moments from the 1989 film, which was about a farmer who plowed his corn to create a baseball field.

That field, which was the old movie site, has been visited by tens of thousands of people from all over the world -- and next door crews have now built an 8,000 seat temporary ballpark for the White Sox/Yankees game that will take place on Thursday, August 12.

The game that will be broadcast on FOX 32 News.

We got our first look at the stadium, which is still under construction. The dimensions are exactly the same as old Comiskey Park on Chicago’s South Side, but with a much different view.

The tiny town of Dyersville, population 4,000, is preparing for the invasion of thousands of baseball fans.

All the hotels within 50 miles are sold out, but you can still find a place to stay.

"Our hotels are booked, so here locally we have residents that actually open up their homes so people can stay with them. So if they contact the Dyersville (Chamber of Commerce), we will hook them up with local residents and then you'll also get that Dyersville hospitality," said Karla Thompson of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Now, getting a ticket to the game will not be easy. The vast majority of tickets are being sold by lottery, but only to Iowa residents and some of those may end up on the secondary market, where people will be paying hundreds maybe thousands of dollars for a ticket.