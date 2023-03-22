White Sox showcase mouthwatering food and beverage options at Guaranteed Rate in 2023

We are less than two weeks away from Opening Day for the Chicago White Sox and there are some new concessions coming to Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Wednesday, the White Sox showed off some of the new things around the ballpark, both in the stadium itself and on the menu.

New food items will be debuting on Opening Day, including something called a Belgian banger, a half-pound spicy Polish sausage on a Bavarian pretzel bun. Also on tap, will be elote corn dogs and a chorizo mac and cheese.

There will also be two new fan decks inside the stadium, both on the 500 level in the upper deck. They have actually removed about 100 seats to create lounge areas for fans up in the cheap seats.

Among the new souvenir items you can buy, there is one that has special importance, a t-shirt that says "close out cancer" with the number 31, worn by White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, who's battling non Hodgkin's lymphoma.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Right now, that shirt will cost $31 and all the proceeds go to cancer charities.

White Sox marketing chief Brooks Boyer said they cannot wait for opening day to arrive.

"Welcome back to baseball, everybody," Boyer said. "This is really a great way to start and to get a chance to see some of the new food options as well as some of the new promotions that we have for this year. One of the things that we're super excited about is getting this team back to the ballpark because we were planning on having a lot of success."

The home opener for the White Sox will take place at 3:10 p.m. April 3 against the San Francisco Giants. Tickets are still available.