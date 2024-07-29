White Sox trade away Pham, Fedde and Kopech in 3-team deal, receive 3 prospects

The Chicago White Sox were expected to be a part of the trade deadline mania, and made their splash Monday.

The Sox announced they were a part of a three-team trade that sent starting pitcher Erick Fedde and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The three-team trade also included the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom the Sox sent reliever Michael Kopech as part of the deal.

In return, the Sox got three prospects, two of which ranked in the top 30 of the Dodgers' minor league system.

TRADE DETAILS

Cardinals receive:

RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham and cash considerations

Dodgers receive:

INF/OF Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech

White Sox receive

INF/OF Miguel Vargas, INF prospect Jeral Perez (LAD No. 17 prospect), INF prospect Alexander Albertus (LAD No. 23 prospect) and a player to be named later or cash considerations

According to MLB.com, Perez and Albertus were in the Dodgers' Class A system, and are expected to reach the major leagues in the 2027 season.

Vargas has played in the majors, and has made 30 appearances for Los Angeles this season. He has a .239 batting average after 71 at-bats with nine RBI.

The Sox did send cash considerations to the Cardinals, so it remains to be seen if the franchise decides to recoup that money or take a player from the Dodgers.

Now, the focus shifts to see if starter Garrett Crochet is traded next.