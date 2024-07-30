White Sox trade slugger Eloy Jimenez to the Orioles | Reports

The White Sox are dealing on deadline day.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Sox have dealt outfielder and slugger Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the White Sox are getting reliever Trey McGough in return for Jimenez.

In trading Jimenez, the White Sox are believed to be dumping most of his salary. In 2024, Jimenez is due $13,833,334, and is scheduled to earn $16,500,000 and $18,500,000 in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Jiménez signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2013 as an international free agent. He was traded in a rare cross-town trade in a move that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs and brought Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the southside.

Jimenez made his MLB debut in 2019 with the White Sox and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020. He was seen as a potential MVP candidate in 2021 alongside Luis Robert Jr. and Tim Anderson, but never lived up to the potential.

In 501 games with the White Sox, Jimenez hit 94 home runs and drove in 291 RBI with a .270 career batting average. In 65 games in 2024, Jimenez has a career-low .240 batting average.

McGough was in the Class AAA of the Orioles system. In two seasons at the AAA-level, he has a 2.41 ERA.