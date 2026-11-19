The Brief The Chicago White Sox offseason continues. White Sox general manager Chris Getz vowed he wasn't done making moves before the Dec. 2 MLB lockout begins. He continued his moves on Thursday by trading two starting pitchers to Colorado.



White Sox general manager Chris Getz vowed he wasn't done making moves before the Dec. 2 MLB lockout begins.

He continued his moves on Thursday by trading two starting pitchers to Colorado.

What we know:

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the White Sox traded right-handed pitchers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo to the Rockies.

Passan reported the Rockies are taking on Castillo’s full salary. Castillo's base salary was set to be $22,750,000 base salary, according to Spotrac. Castillo would also be due $25 million if he pitched at least 180 innings in 2027.

In return, the White Sox prospects Sean Sullivan and Douglas Veliz from Colorado. Sullivan is a left-handed pitcher who pitched in the Rockies' triple-A affiliate this season and Veliz is a catcher from the Dominican Summer League.

What we don't know:

This move frees over $20 million in payroll for the White Sox.

What the White Sox do with that money remains to be seen, but it might mean more starting pitching and maybe an extra bat will come to the Southside.

It's not clear who the White Sox are targeting, but they can now afford a bigger name with the money Castillo commanded. That money is free for Getz to use.

By the numbers:

Castillo had a 1-2 record in nine games started with the White Sox after Chicago acquired him from Seattle in a trade. He had an 8.42 ERA with the White Sox. He ended the season on the injured list, and did not pitch in the playoffs.

Martin was considered the ace of the future for the White Sox, but a calf injury limited him in the second half of the regular season and into the playoffs. He finished 2026 with a 9-8 record and a 3.95 ERA. Martin appeared in relief in one ALDS game.