Whitney Young claims first-ever Chicago Public League title behind stingy defense

Last year, Kenwood stymied Whitney Young in a thriller to claim the Chicago Public League championship. Twice in 2024, Young outlasted Kenwood by a point.

On Saturday, Whitney Young left the drama alone after four quarters.

The Dolphins beat Kenwood 24-8 on Saturday at Gately Stadium to claim the 2024 Chicago Public League Championship.

It's Whitney Young's first-ever Chicago Public League title.

Whitney Young's offense was consistent, scoring in the first, second and third quarters. But, as was the case in two earlier showdowns between the two schools, the Dolphins' defense was the difference.

The Dolphins pitched a shutout through the first three quarters. The Broncos got on the board in the fourth quarter, but the Whitney Young offense had enough insurance on the board with 24 points.

Earlier this season, Whitney Young beat Kenwood 14-13 and 13-12.

Whitney Young will play St. Ignatius next Friday at 11 a.m. in the Prep Bowl.

St Ignatius beat down Notre Dame 33-0 to win the Chicago Catholic League title on Friday to clinch their spot in the Prep Bowl.