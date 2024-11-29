Who's next in Chicago? Potential Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears have made the move.

The franchise has fired Matt Eberflus, marking the first mid-season head coach firing in the 100+ year history of the franchise.

So, who's next?

Here are some names to consider for the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy:

Ben Johnson, OC - Detroit Lions

The Bears’ list should start here, with the offensive coordinator who just helped deal the final nail in their former head coach’s coffin.

Johnson was elevated to the Lions’ offensive coordinator position after the team moved on from Anthony Lynn. Since then, he’s become the hottest name in the coaching carousel.

Johnson has been the architect of a Detroit Lions offense that has become arguably the best in the NFL. He took former No. 1 overall pick and Sean McVay cast off Jared Goff and molded him into a deadly accurate passer who uses all the weapons around him.

The Bears, who have No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and a plethora of offensive weapons, need that kind of offensive vision to keep up with an NFC North which has become the best division in professional football.

Hiring Johnson would be a swing for the fences. The Bears need a swing for the fences.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Tim Patrick #17 and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions speak prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Image Expand

Bill Belichick, former head coach - New England Patriots

If you start any coaching candidate conversion, it certainly has to include one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, right?

Belichick is currently in the middle of a year off of coaching. He and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season. In September, ESPN reported he’s interested in returning to the sidelines in 2025.

Belichick paired with Tom Brady to win six Super Bowls, the most of any coach-quarterback combo in NFL history. The bears could certainly give Belichick the chance to oversee a talented roster with his stern but demanding demeanor, and it would not earn the disapproval of many.

Belichick has won 302 games in his NFL career.

Joe Brady, OC - Buffalo Bills

Brady took a roundabout way to becoming a head coaching candidate, but he has arrived nonetheless.

Brady was the architect of the offense that vaulted Joe Burrow to a Heisman trophy and College Football Playoff National Championship at LSU. His work there earned him the title as a rising coaching name to note.

Brady was hired as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule. He was fired as the Panthers’ OC in 2021.

Brady was promoted to the Bills’ offensive coorindator position when Buffalo fired then-offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Brady took Buffalo’s offense and made it multi-dimensional, and helped vault quarterback Josh Allen back into the MVP conversation.

Considering the Bears’ need for a coach that will develop Caleb Williams, Brady would be someone to consider not just from a developmental stand point but from an offensive perspective that would put together a balanced attack to help the young quarterback as much as possible.

Mike Vrabel, special assistant - Cleveland Browns

Those who want previous head coaching experience need to start with Belichick, but Vrabel should be talked about shortly after.

The former Patriots linebacker and former Tennessee Titans head coach was 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans. Of those six years, Vrabel had four winning seasons.

It’s well-known that Vrabel wants to get back into the coaching game. He’s currently a personnel and coaching consultant with the Cleveland Browns under Kevin Stefanski, who are also mired in a dismal season.

Vrabel, who took the Titans to the AFC Championship Game and built Tennessee into a consistent playoff team as a head coach, would fit the leadership qualities the Bears look for in a head coach.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Caleb Williams #18 and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown of the Chicago Bears look on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves Expand

Thomas Brown, interim head coach - Chicago Bears

The Bears’ once-sought after candidate for offensive coordinator will now get a five-week audition to be the team’s next head coach.

Brown, who has interviewed for head coaching jobs before taking the passing coordinator job in Chicago, will now have a chance to show he can rally the Bears, get them to perform at a high level and make winning coaching decisions.

He’s already off to a good start.

Since taking over as offensive coordinator, Brown has helped the Bears average 22 points per game and has overseen a stretch of game where Caleb Williams has no turned the ball over, thrown five touchdowns and has had the Bears in a position to win the game in the fourth quarter or overtime three games in a row.

For a guy who’s been promoted twice since Nov. 12, Brown has a great path to a head coaching job in 2025 even if it’s not with the Chicago Bears.

Brian Flores, DC - Minnesota Vikings

There are a few reasons the Bears might avoid Flores as a candidate, but it’s impossible to deny his candidacy.

The Bears might avoid Flores because of his recent career turns. As the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Flores was fired on Jan. 10, 2022. After, he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and multiple teams alleging racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

Those moments shouldn’t disqualify him in any capacity. He’s a coach who earns respect from his players and fields an aggressive defense that’s helped the Vikings stay competitve in the ultra-competitve NFC North.

If the Bears canvas all candidates, regardless of background, Flores will be on that list.

Aaron Glenn, DC - Detroit Lions

There’s a reason both Detroit coordinators are candidates to be a head coach somewhere in 2025.

Glenn has taken Detroit’s defense and made it into one of the best defenses in the NFL. He’s a former NFL defensive back, so it’s fair to assume he’s got an edge to him.

The biggest attraction for the Bears and tabbing Glenn as a head coach has to be his familiarity with the NFC North. Not only has he schemed against the Packers, Vikings and Bears since 2021, but he’s been extremely successful.

November 27, 2021, the Lions have a 14-3 against the NFC North. They used a formula to build a winning team and get results on the field. Glenn and the Lions’ defense are a big reason for that.

Glenn also has front office experience as a personnel scout with the New York Jets, making him a rounded candidate.