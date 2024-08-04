Why Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says its 'bull****' he left off NFL's Top 100 list

The NFL finalized its roll-out of its list of top 100 players this past week.

There will always be players that disagree with their ranking, but Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said it was all "bulls***" on Sunday.

Johnson was left off the list entirely. He has a point, too.

"I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and you're not one of the top 100 guys," Johnson said. "I could have been 101 I guess, but Aaron Rodgers didn't even play the season. He got voted."

The NFL's Top 100 list is a yearly survey that only the players get to vote on.

This year, five cornerbacks made the NFL's Top 100 list. On the otherside of the ball, 20 wide receivers were voted into the NFL's Top 100.

Defensive backs like Derek Stingley Jr., Charvarius Ward and Trent McDuffie didn't make the cut.

"I mean everybody made mistakes," Johnson said. "It ain't just the media. Players, clearly if they voted for it, but it is what it is.

For Johnson, it was more than a mistake. It was disrespectful.

This past season, Johnson was a Pro Bowler and earned second-team All-Pro honors. He was so good, the Bears rewarded him with a four-year, $76M extension after putting the franchise tag on him and publicly saying he wasn't going anywhere.

The players got one wrong here. Still, while Johnson said it irrates him, he also knows there's an understanding around the league.

He's one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, and the people who need to know this understand just fine.

"It's disrespectful, but I know," Johnson said. "I know receivers go out there and can't say that I'm not one of the best people they play against."

Now, Johnson is one of the highest-paid players on a defense that's aiming to be great this season.

If he turns out another All-Pro season, there won't be anyone that can deny that he's not one of the 100-best players in the NFL.

If others don't agree, Johnson said he knows how good he is. Even if it is already noted on paper how good the Utah alum was this past season.

"End of day, I know the truth," Johnson said. "It's okay."