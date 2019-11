Lucas Williamson had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago rolled past IUPUI 85-62 on Wednesday night.

Williamson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and seven rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (3-2). Marquise Kennedy added 14 points.

Paxson Wojcik had 10 points for the home team.

Marcus Burk had 23 points to lead the Jaguars (2-3).

Loyola of Chicago takes on South Florida on Monday. IUPUI plays Loyola (Md.) on Monday