Willson Contreras gets ovations, Marcus Stroman goes 6, Chicago Cubs beat Reds 8-1

Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight with an 8-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Nelson Velazquez drove in four runs to help Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year.

The Cubs knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first.

The Reds have dropped six straight and 19 of 23. They'll need to sweep a season-ending three-game series against the Cubs in Cincinnati to avoid the franchise's second 100-loss season.