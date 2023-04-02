Expand / Collapse search

Winker drives in 3 as Brewers beat Taillon, Cubs 9-5

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Jesse Winker had two hits and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in Milwaukee's five-run sixth inning, and the Brewers beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs 9-5 on Sunday.

Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell and Brice Turang also had two hits apiece - part of a 13-hit attack for Milwaukee in the rubber game of the opening set between NL Central rivals. Eric Lauer (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, settling down after a shaky start.

Winker was acquired in a  December trade with Seattle. He had a pinch RBI single in the eighth inning of Milwaukee's 3-1 win on Saturday.  

Taillon (0-1) was charged with three runs and seven hits in four innings in his Chicago debut. The 6-foot-5 right-hander signed a  $68 million, four-year contract in free agency - one of the biggest moves in a busy offseason for the Cubs. 

Patrick Wisdom hit two solo homers for Chicago, which won 4-0 on Thursday on opening day. Dansby Swanson went 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI single.

Milwaukee went ahead to stay on Mitchell's RBI triple in the fourth, and then broke it open in the sixth.

Winker's single into the gap in left-center drove in Turang and Joey Wiemer for a 5-2 lead. Willy Adames followed with another RBI single against Julian Merryweather.

Brian Anderson added a sacrifice fly and Mitchell had another run-scoring single as the Brewers sent 10 batters to the plate.

Trailing 9-3 in the eighth, Yan Gomes nearly hit a grand slam for Chicago, but he had to settle for a sacrifice fly when Wiemer caught his drive at the wall in right field. A Cody Bellinger fielder's choice drove in another run before Wisdom was retired, ending the inning.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta starts Milwaukee's home opener on Monday against the New York Mets. RHP Carlos Carrasco pitches for the Mets in the opener of a three-game set.

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly starts Monday night at Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. RHP Connor Overton takes the mound for the Reds.

 