Women's College Basketball odds: Caitlin Clark, Iowa favorites to win Big Ten tourney

Before the madness of March reaches its boiling point, bettors can dive into the odds for an incredibly exciting slate of women's college basketball conference tournament odds.

Especially interesting on the docket is the Big Ten Tournament, and that's largely because of Iowa's Caitlin Clark .

Caitlin has been more than just the Big Ten's darling; her moxie and talent have catapulted her into sports superstardom.

This season, she helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-4 regular season, broke the all-time college basketball scoring record, declared for the WNBA Draft and signed a historic deal with Panini America.

Based on women's college basketball futures , Clark & Co. have a good chance at taking home the title. But before they do, they have conference tournament games on their schedule.

Can Iowa steamroll their Big Ten foes en route to the tourney?Let's check out the odds.

WOMEN'S BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: *

Iowa : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Ohio State : +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Indiana : +325 (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Michigan State : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Maryland : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Nebraska : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Penn State : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Michigan : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Illinois : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Purdue : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Wisconsin : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Minnesota : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Northwestern : +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

Rutgers : +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

* odds as of 3/6/24

Iowa is sitting at the top of the oddsboard at +100 to win the conference. However, the Hawkeyes finished the regular season sitting second in the Big Ten.

Clark wrapped up her stellar regular season averaging 32.3 points and 8.7 assists per game — both best in the sport.

On Iowa's heels to take the Big Ten is 25-4 Ohio State at +170.

First in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes had not lost a game since falling 69-60 to Michigan on Dec. 30. Then, they lost 93-83 in their regular-season finale to Iowa.

Rounding out the top three are the Indiana Hoosiers at +325.

At 24-4, Indiana won seven of its last eight games, including a decisive 71-54 victory over conference opponent Maryland on March 3.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest odds as March Madness unfolds!