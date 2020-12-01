Live
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Kankakee County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County, Northern Cook County
